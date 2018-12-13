LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Hundreds of concerned citizens turned out at a Longview public hearing about a proposed Kalama methanol plant.
A subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences called Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) plans to build the $1.8 billion-dollar plant along the Columbia River at the north end of the Port of Kalama.
The plant would convert natural gas to methanol, a key ingredient in plastics manufacturing, and shipped to Asia.
The Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the project, released last month, said methanol produced at the Kalama plant would be cheaper than other sources.
Environmental groups such as Columbia Riverkeeper said don't be fooled by the fossil fuel industry's spin.
“Governor Inslee and Ecology need to be climate champions and deny this project; the Kalama methanol refinery would consume a stunning amount of fracked gas—one-third as much gas as used by the entire state of Washington.” Conservation Director for Columbia Riverkeeper Dan Serres said.
Building the plant would employ about 1,000 construction workers and about 200 permanent employees, according to Northwest Innovation.
Thursday's public hearing was meant to give the public a chance to comment on the study.
The Port of Kalama and Cowlitz County will take public comments on the draft EIS until December 28, 2018.
