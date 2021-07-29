RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - The life and service of fallen Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown will be honored at a public memorial Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the memorial will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield. There will be a law enforcement procession before the service.

Brown, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was shot and killed Friday night while conducting surveillance as a narcotics detective. Guillermo Raya-Leon, the man accused of killing Brown, has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm. Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya have been charged on unrelated warrants.

At the time of his death, Brown was first in line for a promotion to sergeant and was awarded the rank posthumously. He served as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and a school resource officer before he became a narcotics detective.

Brown is survived by five adult children and his wife Jill. You can donate to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Brown Family Memorial Fund at any IQ Credit Union branch.