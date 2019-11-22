PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new team stemming from the Portland Police Bureau is hitting the streets.
They're part of the Bureau's Safety Support Specialist Program, but don't serve the role of a traditional police officer
If you work or live in Portland, you may start to see public safety patrol officers on occasion.
These "PS3 officers" as they're called don't wear traditional police uniforms.
Instead, they wear green pants and polos with the words "public safety" on the back.
They also drive in City of Portland vehicles not marked police cars.
Currently, there are ten officers on the team, assigned to respond to the east and north precinct.
Some of the calls they respond to include: car break-ins, bicycle thefts, non-injury crashes, or burglaries with no suspects.
They can write police reports for non-emergency calls that do not require police assistance.
“We’re here to help any way that we can, so we need a transport somewhere because they just got their vehicle stolen, we're there,” Public Safety Support Specialist Gebris Soler-Gonzalez said.
"Our hope is that shifting some of these lower level calls to another resource, officers will have more time to do things like foot patrols, to get out in the neighborhoods more, to interact with people more,” PS3 Program Coordinator LT. Greg Stewart said.
The PS3 officers do not have police authority, so they don't carry guns, and can't make arrests, or serve search warrants.
The bureau said it's working to fill in two more PS3 officer positions to respond to the central precinct.
Once their training is complete, they will be assigned.
