SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers are considering a sweeping proposal that would create broad protections for renters in the state.
At the Capitol Monday, the Senate Committee on Housing took public comments on Senate Bill 608, which would effectively ban no-cause evictions if a tenant has lived in their home for more than a year.
The bill would also cap rent increases at 7 percent.
Rent increases and no-cause evictions have been a major topic of discussion during the Portland housing crisis.
Renters who testified Monday say the protections are badly needed to protect working families.
Paula Pena came to speak on behalf of her parents. She said they have had their rent increased five times in the last 18 months.
“Having the stability of knowing that there's a certain cap would be very helpful. Right now, my husband is working two jobs so we can help my parents out,” said Pena, who supports SB-608.
Several landlords and property owners also came to testify against SB-608.
They said the bill would punish them unfairly and limit their ability to make a living and maintain their properties.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.