WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – When it comes to pumpkins, Brook Rice can carve it all, including Princess Leia, Mario, and My Little Pony.
The West Linn father found his love for pumpkin carving several years ago when his daughter’s school hosted a pumpkin-carving event. He says he carved out a raven for the event and thought it looked pretty good.
His sense of accomplishment pushed him to find new stencils and keep going. He says soon, with the right tools, he was getting better and better, and rather than letting his art rot, he started carving foam pumpkins.
Now, Rice’s collection includes approximately 200 pumpkins, which he plans to display for free this Halloween, alongside fog machines and lasers.
“I just want people to show up and have a good time,” Rice said. “That’s all. I’m not benefiting monetarily. I donate some of my pumpkins to charity. I get a tremendous amount of satisfaction just looking at the looks on people’s faces, especially the kids.”
Rice’s pumpkins are lit up and on display in his garage in the 2800 block of White Salmon Court this weekend from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as on Halloween night.
