MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service is expected to visit a farm in Multnomah County that may have been hit by a tornado.
The Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm on Old Cornelius Pass Road had a bit a damage from a storm that passed through Sunday evening.
Jim Kessinger told FOX 12 that the storm damaged their solar panels, threw pumpkins around, and knocked down corn in their corn maze as well as a tent.
Kessinger says he grew up in Kansas and has seen a lot of tornadoes, but has never seen one here.
"It was real sudden. It was just raining super hard, hard thunder burst then the rain started dying down, and we were sitting at the table and I could see the cloud forming. And after it had already passed, then we got an alert," Kessinger told FOX 12.
Kessinger thinks there may be a few thousand dollars worth of damage, but he's just thankful it wasn't worse.
The National Weather Service Portland says a team will visit the farm Monday to survey the damage and determine if it was actually a tornado that caused it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.