MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Almost a month ago, a tornado ripped through a local pumpkin patch.
But now, the farmer said everything is ready to go for some fall fun.
The EF-0 caused a few thousand dollars in damage at the Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm on Old Cornelius Pass Road in Multnomah County.
Jim Kessinger said a bulk of his one-acre corn maize was flattened and more than half of his solar panels were ripped off, along with a bunch of other damage.
“There were some real dark clouds. Being from Kansas I have a way of watching those kinda storms. And pretty soon it started to rotate, and there some updraft going on, and I'm like that looks like a tornado. Sure enough it got really windy and the big tent right belong the house went up and down and smooshed. It was just smooshed,” Kessinger said
In weeks since, he got a lot of the damage fixed up, but you can see there's still some work to do.
Thankfully, he was able to open at the end of September like planned as thousands of people are showing up at the farm daily, for the season.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.