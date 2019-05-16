Pup-arazzi photos: Finalists selected for Portland Rose Festival Canine Court

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A cat couldn’t make the cut, but 20 dogs have been named finalists in the upcoming Portland Rose Festival Canine Court, including a Bernadoodle, a Golden Retriever, and a Chihuahua, among many other breeds.
More than 100 dogs were vying for a spot, and at least one cat, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The animals ranged from service dogs to companion pets, and included puppies, seniors, and dogs living with special needs.
The finalists will participate in the Canine Coronation ceremony May 22 and face a panel of local celebrity judges, including a representative from FOX 12.
The judges will select the six members of the Canine Court from the list of 20 finalists.
The public is welcome to attend the ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Heathman Hotel. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $30 and come with a goodie bag and reserved seating.
