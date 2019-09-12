COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A Castle Rock family euthanized their dogs after they say the animals were exposed to rabies while playing outside.
The family grew concerned and brought the animals to a vet after finding the small bats in the German Shepard puppies’ mouths late Tuesday evening.
The family also reported the incident to Cowlitz County Health & Human Services. CCHHS Thursday said the two bats tested positive for rabies.
The family says their puppies, both under six months old, were not vaccinated against rabies. They chose to euthanize the dogs to ensure they didn’t suffer.
The health department Thursday said it was investigating possible human exposures.
Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system and it is almost always deadly, according to health officials.
If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat in your home and are not sure if you were exposed, call your healthcare provider and CCHHS at 360-414-5599.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.