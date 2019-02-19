PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Patients at a Portland dental office get more than teeth cleanings, they also get a dose of puppy love.
Bennie is an hypoallergenic Australian Labradoodle, the official "office dog" who makes people smile at JRO Family Dentistry, located at 1822 Northeast 33rd Avenue.
He comes into the office often since he belongs to the owner, Dr. Joshua R. Opperman.
Bennie first started visiting the office when he was 8 weeks old. Now, his first birthday is coming up on March 3.
Opperman told FOX 12 that Bennie makes fast friends with people who come into the office.
"Most of my patients have dogs of their own at home. They love coming here seeing Bennie, it takes their minds off of things it relaxes them,” he said.
Bennie is especially loved by younger patients. He makes going to the dentist fun for kids.
