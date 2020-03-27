PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are asking for help after someone shot and killed a dog on a walk in Portland, seemingly at random, according to police.
The incident occurred on Friday around 3:40 p.m. at North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Willis Boulevard.
Police say the dog, a German Shepherd puppy, was walking with its caretaker when a suspect or a group of suspects pulled up in a white sedan, shot the dog, and then drove away.
The victim told police that no words were exchanged. The dog and its caretaker were taken to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital after the incident, but the dog did not survive. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.
Police say they are looking into the possibility that the suspect or group of suspects are connected with to an incident on March 20, when a citizen was shot with a pellet gun. The shooter in that case was reportedly also in a white sedan, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the dog was a chihuahua. Police have since updated their information.
North Portland is just wonderful aint it?
