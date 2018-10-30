WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A dog that was stolen out of Woodland was reunited with his owners on Tuesday.
Woodland police asked for the public’s help to find a stolen dog named Chaos after he was reported stolen on Oct. 13.
The owner said the puppy was running around in the front yard, which was fenced, when he was taken.
On Tuesday evening, Multnomah County Animal Services posted a video on Facebook of the happy reunion.
Animal services said they worked with good Samaritans and the Woodland police and helped reunite owners Guy and Joy with their lost puppy.
