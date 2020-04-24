Purple parade celebrates Sunset lacrosse players headed across country

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No season doesn’t have to mean no celebrations for high school athletes, as FOX 12 spoke with two senior lacrosse players at Sunset High School as the Apollo parade came marching by with pride for the Class of 2020.
Sunset’s Calder Gallagher and Ajax Zappitello are two of the Apollo’s 10 seniors who were on their final hunt for the biggest goal.
“I really wish we could play together because a lot of us have been playing since fourth grade,” Gallagher said. “We ended our Sunset careers on a loss last year in the semifinals so we were really hoping to get back to the state championship.”
The Sunset lacrosse stars will be schooling at scooping on the next level, with Gallagher at Townson and Zappitello 15 minutes away with Maryland.
“One of the things that we really preach at Sunset is Ohana, which means family,” Zappitello said.
The Apollo coaches, parents, and youth players rallied round their families for a purple parade on Thursday night.
“I felt like I was on top of the world when they stopped by, just made me smile,” Zappitello said. “It’s awesome that they care so much about you.”
During the senior year shutdown, Gallagher and Zappitello are left to relax and wonder just how good it was.
“No matter what mood you are in, you know, you are going to start laughing once you get to practice just because we have so many great characters on the team,” Zappitello said.
“That’s what I really miss is the first and second grade clinics every Sunday morning at 10:00 we would help run,” Gallagher said. “I would forget about all of that we are going to miss.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
