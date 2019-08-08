PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is hoping to find some furry felines their forever homes with a 10-day adoption special.
Starting Friday, adoption fees for kittens and cats at OHS will be reduced by 50 percent. The special ends Aug. 18.
OHS said it has been a busy season with nearly 1,600 cats and kittens arriving since June 1.
The humane society will also be taking in 58 cats and kittens on Friday in response to an urgent call for help from shelter partners around Oregon.
“When other shelters reach out to us for assistance, our goal is to help however we can,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.
Before the discount, adoption fees start at $150 for kittens and $15 for adults.
All adoptions include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, one month of pet insurance for Oregon residents, a health exam with a vet of your choosing, and a coupon from Mud Bay.
Available pets can be viewed at www.oregonhumane.org/adopt.
Kittens and cats can be seen at OHS, located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and between 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
