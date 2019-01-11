CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he led authorities on a pursuit from Oregon City to Camas, Washington.
The Oregon City Police Department said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office sent out information about a suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was wanted for several felony crimes, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, and burglary.
Police said the suspect was believed to be armed.
At around 3:45 a.m., an officer located the stolen truck at 15th Street and Washington Street in Oregon City. The officer followed the truck until other officers arrived before trying to stop the vehicle.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 205 near Strawberry Lane overpass, but the suspect took off. Officers began the pursuit, and Clackamas County deputies took over the pursuit in Portland.
The suspect led deputies north on I-205 into Washington, then along State Route 14.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the truck near the Camas Cemetery. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
The suspect's identity and charges he faces have not been released at this time.
