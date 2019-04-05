Push for sports betting in Oregon takes another step forward

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sports betting in Oregon is likely to make a return by this fall.
Friday morning the Oregon Lottery Commission voted 5-0 to move forward on pursuing a contract with a Bulgarian company to bring sports betting to the state agencies mobile app.
The Oregon Lottery hopes to have sports betting rolled out by the start of the 2019 NFL season.
“We want to do the whole season, so we are going to shoot for that and hopefully everything will fall into place and, come kick off for the 2019 NFL season, we will be ready to go,” Oregon Lottery Spokesperson Chuck Baumann said.
Baumann adds they’ll start with the NFL and likely move into other professional sports. He says they are focused in doing betting through their mobile app, which will have safeguards put in place.
At this point, they don’t know what the app will look like or what it will even be called.
Baumann says right now, college sports won’t be included and it will stay strictly with professional sports, but he did add, “never say never”.
The Oregon Lottery offered parlay style betting on NFL games through a game called Sports Action. That game was discontinued in 2005.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that betting on sports was okay. That opened the door for bringing back sports gambling to five states that had previously had it, including Oregon.
Currently, there are no estimates on projected revenue, or an exact date on when sports betting will officially be rolled out.
The @oregon_lottery has moved the ball forward so to speak when it comes to bringing back sports betting. We use to have it, remember Sports Action? We’ll have the details and when it could become a reality. See you tonight at 5pm on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0PT78Paoag— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 5, 2019
