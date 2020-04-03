DAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A world-renowned dribbler is taking his basketball teaching tape to kids in need of a little physical education.
“Sweet Georgia Brown” just rattles around in your head when you see him.
Superhandles' Jon Hildebrandt is an Oregon high school legend and opening up his vault from his barn in Dayton to keep kids on top of their dribble skills and beyond.
“The thing is, this time can be used to gain an advantage,”Hildebrandt said. “They just need to be disciplined enough to put in the work and follow a proven plan.”
Horsin’ around in the big red barn has never looked so good.
“The barn was built in 1938. This is where I was raised here six miles out of Dayton,” he said.
‘Superhandles’ has a handle on what kids and newfound stay at home parents, need to get up, get out and be challenged.
“We found that if a player is willing to put in at least 10 minutes per day, then they can make a measurable progress. If you can’t measure it, if you can’t measure it, you’re not going to be able to maxim size it. That’s what Superhandles brings to the game,” Hildebrandt said.
Maximizing his skill level as two-time state champion and twice the 2A player of the year nearly two decades ago with the Dayton Pirates, the Western Oregon grad has been putting in the work through his various social media channels and his Superhandles app.
“Some may have the perception that Superhandles is just balling handling and dribbling,” he said. “That is the key cornerstone, but it’s also scoring, its shooting, its dribbling, moves, conditioning, passing and more.”
So, log on and dribble on.
“You can try it out free for a week at Superhandles.com,” Hildebrandt said. “You can start your free trial, take the evaluation and then begin your workout plan.”
When asked what’s his own skill level, he said:
“Well, I tell ya. I’m still trying to improve it,” Hildebrandt said.
