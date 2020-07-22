PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All children 5 and older will be required to wear masks when in public places, according to a new order by Gov. Kate Brown.
The governor announced the new rule Wednesday, saying it will go into effect Friday, July 24.
FOX 12 spoke to one pediatrician who is offering some advice for parents who may be struggling with how to help their kids understand why they have to wear a face covering.
Dr. Dawn Nolt is a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at OHSU. Nolt says children need to first understand why they are wearing the mask.
“Have the child understand that wearing a mask protects the people around them, so they feel like the person that’s helping the big people around them," Nolt said. "And also that it will help them be protected as well."
Nolt then offered tips to help kids wear their masks. She says to put them on at home and look in the mirror, put a mask on a stuffed animal, or get artistic.
“Another way that parents can have their child be more comfortable wearing a mask is to draw a mask on a favorite storybook character in a book,” Nolt said.
But, she says if you’re out and your child refuses to keep their mask on, it might be best not to force anything.
“I wouldn’t force a child to wear a mask," Nolt said. "I think that’s going to be very counter-intuitive. In fact, forcing a child to wear a mask, they could start screaming and shouting and that’s going to perhaps exude more secretions in the environment. So, in that instance, maybe have the child step out."
Nolt adds that if your child does have to wear a mask, make sure they are wearing it correctly.
“A mask should be fitted well," Nolt said. "So it should fit snugly on the face, but not constricting. And we should ask the child to make sure their nose and their mouth are covered."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
