CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Camas police and animal control responded to a call of large snakes in Lacamas Park on Thursday.
When they arrived they were able to locate eight medium sized pythons near the parking area of Lacamas Park at Round Lake. The snakes ranged in size from 3 feet to over 6 feet in length. An extensive search of the area was conducted and no additional snakes were found.
These types of snakes are not native to the Pacific Northwest and are usually owned by individuals as pets. Authorities are assuming the snakes were dumped in the park by a previous owner. Officers were able to safely contain the snakes. They were transported to an animal shelter for examination and potential re-homing.
"These types of snakes are not native to the Pacific Northwest"
Good job stating the obvious.
I hope these snakes find good homes.
