PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has been getting a lot of questions regarding COVID-19 coronavirus since the first case in the state was reported last week.
Today, OHA answered some of those questions for FOX 12.
Q: Can I get tested for COVID-19?
A: No, unless you fall into one of these three groups: People who have been to affected travel areas; people who have had contact with someone who has a confirmed case; people hospitalized with a serious respiratory illness who have no other cause or diagnosis.
The OHA is only testing those three groups right now, per guidelines from the CDC.
Q: What should I do if I get sick?
If you have mild symptoms, stay home, not everyone needs care. But if you do think you need to see a doctor, call first. They can make accommodations so you’re not in a waiting room potentially exposing others.
Q: Does Oregon have enough tests?
A: Yes. The OHA used to have to send tests to the CDC lab in Atlanta for testing, but now the lab in Hillsboro is certified to do it. They have supplies for 1,500 tests on hand and the capacity for 80 per day. They can grow that capacity if needed.
Q: How can I protect myself?
A: Good hand washing, covering your cough or sneeze and staying home if you’re sick.
