NORTH BEND, WA (KPTV) - A quarantine facility in western Washington will house travelers coming back from China who are not infected with coronavirus.
The Washington State Patrol’s Fire Training Academy, located in North Bend, is east of Seattle and will house U.S. citizens without symptoms who have been to Wuhan in the last 14 days.
The building will have individual beds and private bathrooms for each person. There is also a common kitchen and lounge area.
The Washington State Health Department says the facility will be for travelers who do not have a place to stay for the mandatory 15-day home quarantine. Officials say it is just a precaution.
“The chance of this being an issue, the chance of this facility or any facility in the United States being used is quite low, but to do the right thing, we've got to be ready,” according to health officials.
There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The Center for Disease Control says quarantine procedures are working.
So far, there is just one confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington state, with three others still pending.
Health officials say they have taken precautions at the facility in North Bend to make sure workers and the surrounding community are not in danger if or when anyone shows up.
