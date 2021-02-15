(KPTV) – Widespread power outages persisted for a third day Monday after a weekend of winter weather slammed northwest Oregon.
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians didn’t have power Saturday, Sunday and now Monday.
On Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency for nine counties during the winter storm.
Snow and ice blanketed northwest Oregon and southwest Washington as a weather system arrived Thursday night.
As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, more than 260,000 Portland General Electric customers were without power.
Here is a breakdown of the customers experiencing power loss by county, according to the PGE outage map:
- Clackamas: 103,931
- Columbia: 46
- Marion: 64,924
- Multnomah: 68,813
- Polk: 3,545
- Washington: 13,196
- Yamhill: 6,905
Clackamas County has faced the bulk of the outages, with around 100,000 customers listed as being without PGE service each of the past three days.
Due to the power outages in Clackamas County, officials said Sunday that partially treated wastewater may discharge into the Willamette River from a facility in Oregon City.
On Sunday, PGE announced additional crews from Montana and Nevada would be responding to assist.
Also on Sunday night, PGE said they weren’t able to provide service restoration time estimates due to the challenging conditions.
Additionally, tens of thousands of Pacific Power customers in Oregon were also without power Monday morning. Out of 36,488 customers without power at 4:30 a.m., more than 15,000 were in Portland. Pacific Power said service would be restored in Portland around 7:30 a.m.
According to FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen, the region has seen the last of the major weather event. Monday through the rest of the week will not include more snow for the Portland metro area.
