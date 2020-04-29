PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With the click of a button and no doctor needed, you can now order your own COVID-19 antibody test.
Quest Diagnostics on Wednesday launched the online program called “QuestDirect.”
On its website, you can purchase the test for $119, plus a $10 added fee.
Then, you add information about yourself and whether you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had any symptoms.
Next, pick a location to schedule your blood draw. You might have to wait weeks before you can get in, but FOX 12 found appointments available this week in Longview, Washington.
On its website, Quest Diagnostics said you should get your results in one to two days after your blood draw.
But be warned, experts say these sort of antibody tests aren’t perfect and certainly should not replace good social distancing.
“The main thing is to not consider yourself bulletproof if you have a positive test because there’s that small chance that it could be wrong,” said Dr. Mark Slifka with OHSU.
Slifka said there’s the potential that tests will cross-react with other strains of the seasonal coronaviruses and give false positives.
Quest Diagnostics mentions that on its website for tests, also saying, “If you test too soon, your body may not have produced enough IgG antibodies to be detected by the test yet, which can lead to a false negative result…There is not enough evidence at this time to suggest that people who have IgG antibodies are protected against future COVID-19 infection.”
But Slifka said antibody testing is still an important piece in the fight against COVID-19 and could be especially helpful in the broader picture.
“If we look for the antibodies, we can determine what proportion of the population were infected with this particular virus,” Slifka said.
“We’re going to learn more about this virus as time goes along, but at least this can give you the general idea of maybe you have immunity or maybe not in the test comes back negative,” Slifka added.
It’s important to mention that this is not a test to find out whether you’re currently sick with COVID-19. If you have cold or flu symptoms, do not go get a blood draw for the COVID-19 antibodies test.
