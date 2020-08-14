Questions, concerns about voting by mail ahead of November election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.
Voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed.
Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Oregon and Washington, the secretaries of state said they aren’t anticipating major delays with the vote-by-mail system.
“Fortunately, Oregon has two decades of experience working with our local contacts at the United States Postal Service and has an excellent partnership with them to ensure ongoing support for our elections. We will of course continue to work with them and monitor any potential impact to both the mailing out of ballots to voters and the return of ballots. We at the state level are meeting with our USPS partners to ensure we are ready for November. The USPS recognizes that Oregon leads the nation with Vote by Mail and that we are using the latest USPS technology to streamline the process,” according to Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.
The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted. But that is not the intent, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in his own letter to Democratic congressional leaders.
The post office is merely “asking elected officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works, and be mindful of our delivery standards, in order to provide voters ample time to cast ballots through the mail," wrote DeJoy, a prominent Trump political donor who was recently appointed.
The back-and-forth comes amid a vigorous campaign by Trump to sow doubts about mail-in voting as he faces a difficult fight for reelection against Democrat Joe Biden.
Though Trump casts his own ballots by mail, he’s vigorously criticized efforts to allow more people to do so, which he argues without evidence will lead to increased voter fraud. Recently, members of Congress from both parties have voiced concerns that post office mail boxes, which is how many will cast their ballots, have abruptly been removed.
And at the same time that the need for timely delivery of the mail is peaking, service has been curtailed amid cost-cutting and efficiency measures ordered by the Trump-appointed new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO and a major political donor to Trump and other Republicans. He has implemented measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold mail over if distribution centers are running late.
Kim Wyman, the Republican secretary of state in Washington state, where all voting is by mail, said sending fall ballot material to millions of voters there is a “routine operation of the U.S. Postal Service.”
“Politicizing these administrative processes is dangerous and undermines public confidence in our elections,” she said in a statement. “This volume of work is by no means unusual, and is an operation I am confident the U.S. Postal Service is sufficiently prepared to fulfill.”
Meanwhile, the removal of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes triggered concerns and anger in Oregon and Montana. Boxes were also removed in Indiana.
A spokesperson for USPS issued a statement to FOX 12 saying, “We replaced some boxes in Oregon that have been vandalized with newer, more secure models. A few locations had multiple boxes side by side and we consolidated them into a single box. But every location that had a collection box will keep a collection box.”
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Friday spoke in front of a neighborhood post office in Sellwood, saying they wanted to be sure the vote-by-mail process is properly in place ahead of the November election.
“Where I live there were two big boxes, one of them's been taken out and they say well we're just reducing the capacity cause' it's not needed. Well maybe it's needed on the closing days of October or the first days of November to make sure that mail's delivered,” Merkley said.
Anyone with concerns about their ballot in Oregon can check online to be sure it is counted, because each ballot has a unique bar code. USPS recommends voters mail completed ballots back a week before election day.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Vote by mail is election fraud.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.