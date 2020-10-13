Quilt returned, Oregon Historical Society to reopen following damage in downtown riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Historical Society will reopen on Wednesday after the building was vandalized by rioters over the weekend.
On Sunday night, the Oregon Historical Society reported that its glass doors and windows were smashed and part of a mural covered in paint during the downtown protest. The museum said someone also threw flames inside the building and a took a quilt from its display.
No one was hurt on Sunday night and police recovered the Afro-American Heritage Bicentennial Commemorative Quilt early Monday morning. The building suffered extensive damage, with workers continuing to collect broken glass and scrub paint, among other tasks, into Monday and Tuesday.
“While our building façade is not the prettiest at the moment, we are prepared and eager to safely welcome visitors back to our galleries,” Rachel Randles, an OHS spokesperson, said.
The damage to OHS is estimated to be $20,000, according to court documents.
The museum on Tuesday thanked the public for an outpouring of support and said it would open on Wednesday for regular hours. Visitors must enter through the entrance in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue while the building’s front and exterior are repaired.
Maybe the Oregon Hysterical Society can dedicate a new wing to Antifa and the positive contribution they make to normal people’s lives.
