Quite a feat: 10,000+ socks delivered to Portland Rescue Mission

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A hospital in Portland delivered more than 10,000 socks Wednesday afternoon to the Portland Rescue Mission, nearly doubling the number it donated last year.
Portland Adventist Health of Portland has worked with Portland Rescue Mission for the past several years to make sure the shelter is stocked with socks. The socks this year were donated during a Thanksgiving concert.
Portland Rescue Mission says demand for dry socks increases over the winter months. The mission says socks are also the most requested items for homeless shelters.
“There’s a lot that we can’t do, but we can do socks, so we’ve made it our mission to make sure the Portland Rescue Mission has plenty of socks to use to help the community, Joyce Newmyer, president at Adventists Health, said.
The socks will be available at the mission and will be distributed at recovery programs throughout Portland.
