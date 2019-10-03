PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon man is home again after a 170-mile canoe trip along the Willamette River.
After dropping his son off at the University of Oregon last week, Peter Kirk decided to take the long way home. For the past five days, Kirk has been canoeing along the Willamette River from Eugene to Portland.
“I just love the waterways and the whole experience of solitude and kind of a journey back home,” Kirk said.
Kirk’s wife, Kimberly, says it’s a time to reflect on what’s next.
“It was our first son going to school and so it’s his processing our first son leaving the nest and what that’s going to be like,” Kimberly said. “It’s a journey, a new chapter.”
At Willamette Falls, Peter had to exit his canoe and get back in. It was an opportunity to see his wife before the last leg.
“It’s kind of given us a different focus, which is nice, because it is sad when you come back to the house and there’s an empty room,” Kimberly said.
Peter hit some wild weather during his trip, including thunderstorms, but was back home Thursday night.
The Kirks also have a 16-year-old daughter; Peter says when she goes to college, he may take his canoe from Portland to Astoria along the Columbia River.
