TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A Quran instructor in Tigard indicted on several counts of sex abuse was sentenced to prison on Friday.
A Washington County judge sentenced Muhammad L. Hasan, 50, of Corvallis, to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to third-degree sex abuse and first-degree attempted sex abuse. Five other counts of sex abuse were dismissed.
Hasan was arrested in December 2017 after being indicted on seven counts of sex abuse.
Those charges came after investigators said Hasan kissed one girl under the age of 14 on the mouth several times and touched the breasts of another girl who was under the age of 18.
Investigators said the abuse began in 2016 when both girls were clients of Hasan at his Tigard business.
Police said Hasan ran AICQ, which provided private instruction on the Quran out of a storefront on the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.
Along with the four-year prison sentence, Hasan will also serve 10 years of post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.
Hasan was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and have no contacts with minors, with the exception of his daughter.
Prosecutors said Hasan taught students in both Oregon and Washington, and they fear there may be more victims who haven't yet come forward.
Anyone with information about the investigation, should call 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.