Race and Equality rally held at Sandy High School

SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Students gathered at Sandy High School Tuesday to rally for racial equality- and a ban on confederate flags.
They've formed an organization called student advocates for equality or "safe" organizers say eliminating the confederate flag is a top priority.
"This flag is a symbol of hate, of racism and enslavement of Black lives and that can't be allowed here. And, as long as that flag is here, no students of color will feel safe here,” Josiah Rothwell, Sandy High School Senior, said.
The students have created a petition, demanding the Oregon Trail School District ban the flag, and increase efforts to educate students about racism.
They say there have been several troubling incidents at the school this past year.
