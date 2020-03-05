PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- As coronavirus concerns continue, one cab company in Portland is taking extra health precautions.
Radio Cab is making sure to stress the importance of disinfecting cabs regularly.
It's handing out pamphlets with tips on how to stay healthy and giving out more cleaning supplies.
Radio Cab spokesman Darin Campbell showed FOX 12 on Thursday what the company would like to see drivers do to disinfect their cabs.
"We have the steering wheel and all this every place that the driver might've touched, the dials the stereo, the gear shift all that stuff needs to be cleaned and disinfected for the next driver," Campbell said.
Campbell says the company is giving drivers extra disinfecting wipes with the goal to wipe down the car at the beginning and end of each shift.
"We have multiple community members coming in and out of our cabs every day," Campbell said. "We understand our responsibility to that."
Campbell says it's about being a good community partner.
"We'll wipe down any place that the customer has actually touched or coughed on or breathed on or what not and obviously we want to come over and make sure we get the door really good, the door handle," Campbell said.
The company is offering the same tips to its drivers that we've been hearing for several weeks now: don't cough in your hands, wash your hands regularly and if you feel sick stay home.
It's also posted signs around its lot with similar tips.
He says many rides often end up being medical transportation which adds an extra level of health concerns.
"Getting people to the doctor and from the doctor is not the time we want them to be affected by the coronavirus so we want to take that out of their already worrisome day of having to deal with medical stuff," Campbell said.
For drivers like Thomas Johnson, he says there's definitely more awareness to keep the car clean during the coronavirus outbreak.
He says he doesn't have a high level of concern right now and says if you're a driver you kind of have to be resilient in this industry because of the constant exposure to lots of people.
"I like driving people I like helping and you know we're all here together," Johnson said. "So a few extra steps to try to get everyone safe and you know we'll see what happens."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.