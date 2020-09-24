'Raging Grannies' group holds vigil in Portland for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group known as the Raging Grannies held a vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Tillikum Crossing in Portland on Thursday night.
After a few short speeches, the group marched across the bridge and back again, all while keeping socially distant. Organizers said they wanted to honor the late justice for her dedication to the constitution and the inspiration she provided to so many.
"We want to let everyone know, even older women like us, can get out there and use their voices, we want them to get out there and use their voices and use their votes, and speak up for what's right," River Montijo with Portland Raging Grannies said.
One of the grannies even got a hand-written note from Ginsburg after she sent the justice a lace collar couple of years ago. Ginsburg told her she loved and and planned to wear it on the bench.
