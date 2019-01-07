LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver hit a railroad worker Monday afternoon on Highway 34 near Corvallis, Oregon State Police says.
The worker was rushed to an area hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The driver in a commercial motor vehicle hit the worker on railroad tracks just west of Oakville Road, according to OSP.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 34 were temporarily closed after the crash. OSP advised drivers to expect delays in the area and watch for response crews.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
