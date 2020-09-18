Rain helps in fight against Oregon wildfires, but also brings threats of landslide

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - The rain Friday was a sigh of relief for many communities still threatened by wildfires, but officials also warn it comes with some dangers of its own.
A Flash Flood Watch was issued for parts of the region Friday night, including the town of Estacada. But folks there said they weren’t too worried about damage from the rain; in fact, many said they welcomed it.
“I have never thanked the good Lord for a rainstorm in my life as I did last night when I waited until 3 a.m.," Ken Johnson said. "Please Lord, let it start raining, and as soon as it did, I was out."
Johnson is the owner of Fearless Brewing, which just reopened Friday after being closed for 10 days. Johnson and his wife left their home and business behind when Level 3 evacuation orders were issued.
“There was fire on all four sides of us at one point, at the house. And the fire came within like 10 blocks of where we’re standing,” Johnson said.
The rain Friday has made many feel strongly that the worst of these fires is behind them.
“Now, with the rains that we have and it’s wet, I don’t feel unsafe anymore,” Langdon Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the fire came about a mile away from his home.
Clackamas County says while the rain is good for fighting the wildfires, people also need to be on the lookout for debris and landslides.
“Watch for the debris, mud and trees coming down, because it can be very serious if you get caught in some of that debris,” Nancy Bush with Clackamas County Disaster Management said.
Bush said people need to be alert and stay out of areas that are closed off to the public.
Some say with the amount of rain that fell Friday, they’re not too worried about any big landslides in Estacada. But, with what they’ve experienced the past nearly two weeks, they say they’re ready for anything.
“If something else comes, what a year!” Johnson said.
Clackamas County says to continue monitoring conditions in the areas of the fire and listen to orders from your local officials.
