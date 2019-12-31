Rain in the Cascades as many expected to begin 2020 on Mt. Hood

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of people are expected to ring in the New Year in the Cascades, the ski areas from Santiam Pass to Mt. Hood, with multiple parties planned.
At the same time, heavy rain and snow is expected to greet 2020.
With stormy weather in the forecast, Timberline canceled their New Year’s Eve celebrations, posting on their website, “Night skiing and fireworks have been cancelled for the night due to the weather.”
The celebrations were still a go at Mt. Hood Meadows and at Mt. Hood SkiBowl.
At Meadows, quite a few people were out skiing and snowboarding.
“It has been pretty good so far,” snowboarder Mason Slapper said. “My friends were like hey, lets go up to the mountain, and I was like, I’m down, so we came up here.”
Slapper didn’t have plans to stay later into the evening to watch the fireworks, but other families did.
Alex Accetta says spending New Year’s Eve up on Mt. Hood has been a tradition for the past few years.
“It’s awesome these kids all know each other since they were three years old, some since three, now they are in college and high school, yeah, it is an awesome,” Accetta said.
Meadows will have the lifts running until 12:05 a.m. and has fireworks scheduled at 10:00 p.m. Meadows says this year it has the second greatest amount of dinner reservations next to last years serving.
At SkiBowl, a low snow pack is keeping the chair lifts shut down; however, the ski area has been making snow on their tubing hill, which will be open until 2:00 a.m. for cosmic tubing.
All the activities and events at SkiBowl will be held at SkiBowl East. The ski area will have fireworks at both 9:00 p.m. and again at midnight.
A DJ will be playing music at both Meadows and SkiBowl.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
