BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of high school students and family members, some with their pets, marched through wet weather on Friday in a march against racism and police brutality in Beaverton.
The rain did not deter most marchers as they headed out from Sunset High School in Beaverton. A large crowd gathered at the school before the demonstration began. It started to rain a bit after the march started.
Organizers said volunteer stations would be set up throughout the march at intersections and instructed people to stay on sidewalks throughout the four-and-a-half mile march. They said they hoped the march would help support the black community.
“I’m happy that Gorge Floyd finally received the justice he deserved, it doesn’t take away the fact that he is not living anymore, but whatever we can do to help ease the pain and let the black community know that there’s a community, we will do,” Exia Wiliams, president of the Black Student Union, said.
Organizers made clear that they did not support the destruction that some groups of protesters have caused in downtown Portland this week and said the march was a family-friendly event.
OK. Enough is enough. If these kids can group up and march, they can march their fannies back to school. Bet this was a teachers idea too. This is the wrong thing to teach our kids especially when their are rules on gatherings in place on account of this pandemic. Shame on whoever thought up this idea.
