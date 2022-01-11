COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Rainier man is dead following a crash along Highway 30, according to the Oregon State Police.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Monday, according to deputies who responded to reports of a collision near milepost 59.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Austin Nash, 28, was driving eastbound and lost control of his white 2021 Toyota Camry on a curve, deputies said Tuesday. Nash then slid into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a black Ford Explorer.

Nash suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene of the accident.

Highway 30 was closed for roughly three hours following the accident.