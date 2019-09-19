FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - It's the wettest September in six years with a rain total that's almost double last September’s amount.
And we're nowhere near done with the month just yet!
FOX 12 spent Thursday morning at Apolloni Vineyards as winemaker Kevin Green sampled his grapes and found out what impact the unseasonable weather is having and all of the work that goes into growing the perfect grape.
When it comes to the pinot harvest for Apolloni Vineyards, it's a delicate dance.
Kevin Green samples the harvest each week.
“We want a snapshot in this block in this vineyard to make sure we in another week's time and nicer weather we have something to compare it to,” Green said.
One thing he looks for in his pinots is the balance of sweet and acid.
“We're looking for this nice balance, not too little acid, not too little sugar, one's going up and one's going down,” Green said.
Rain, especially unseasonably heavy rain, can have an impact
It can mean loss of sugar only weeks from harvest.
Still, Green said he's not worried.
“A little bit of setback in bricks is no problem, still green warm sunshine we should re-accumulate plenty of sugar,” Green said.
And of course, different grapes need different care.
It’s a little cooler here, cooler air falls to the bottom. that's great for us because we're using these grapes for rose,” he said.
Green showed FOX 12 the science skills he uses to make sure there's enough sugar in the grapes. he weighs them crushes them and creates a concoction to test the amount of sugar.
“For rose that's getting in the ballpark of where we want to be in terms of sugar level now it's a matter of testing the acid level and tasting the juice,” he said.
Green said this year, he expects to harvest the pinots the first or second week of October.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Do you suppose the person who wrote this article meant to say, "Rosé?"
