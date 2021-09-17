PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – As rain is expected in the forecast this weekend, there are some important reminders from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

"We need people to be careful," ODOT Spokesperson Don Hamilton said. "Probably the biggest concern that we've got out there is we want everyone to watch out on the road. Slow down, look at where you're going, plan ahead, make sure you understand the dangers that are out on the road when there's a lot of water."

Hamilton says the roads may be more dangerous after months without much rain.

"Any time we get the first rain of the year after a long dry spell, we get a lot of oil and dirt that works its way to the surface. It can make very, very slick roads," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says maintenance crews are actively checking storm drains to make sure they're not clogged with leaves so they don't overflow this weekend.

The rain this weekend also poses concern in some burnout areas from recent wildfires.

"If you have strong rains after a large wildfire, you can initiate a lot of what are called debris flows," Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) Senior Scientist Ian Madin said. "Basically, there's nothing on the slopes holding the soil together because all the trees have died and the rain saturates that material soil and the slopes, it starts to slide down the valley, it mixes with water in all the little canyons and valleys."

Madin says debris flows are fast-moving and can be deadly.

"They move at 30, 45 miles an hour.," Madin said. "You can suddenly have like I said, a wall of mud and rock and tree debris, you know 20 feet high coming out of what used to be just a little trickle of a stream. And we had a death last winter on I-84 from one of these debris flows."

Madin says areas burned by the Beachie Creek, Riverside and Holiday Farm fires pose a potential concern for debris flows this weekend.

Madin says it's important to distinguish between a debris flow and a deep-seated landslide.

A deep-seated landslide, he said, moves slower and is caused from more rain seeping into the soil over time.