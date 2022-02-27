GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – The wet, windy weather coming to the Portland and Mt. Hood areas has caused all three ski resorts to pump the brakes on operations for Monday.

“We have a weather forecast that is bringing high winds, a lot of moisture, we call it an atmospheric river and more commonly known as a pineapple express so there’s just a whole lot of moisture that’s lined up for the Cascades,” said Dave Tragethon, of Mt. Hood Meadows.

Tragethon said they made the call earlier than usual because of the forecasted wind and rain.

“We’ve opted to take the unusual step in announcing that we’re going to suspend operations for Monday,” he said.

Mt. Hood ski resorts get more than a foot of snow over over the holiday weekend GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV)-- After weeks of sunshine in Oregon, the ski resorts around Mount Hood saw much needed snow fall on their slopes.

Not long after Meadows decided to temporarily suspend operations for the day, Timberline and Ski Bowl followed suit. Tragethon said at Meadows, if they did try to operate, chances are they would have to close early.

“It’s largely because of the experience that would not be very good on Monday and there’s some safety considerations too,” he said. He also said they’re concerned about people traveling to and from the mountain in these conditions.

“We feel it’s best for our team and for our guests to batten down the hatches on Monday," he said. "Let this storm blow through and we’ll see you on Tuesday."

All three ski areas plan to resume regular operations Tuesday, conditions permitting.