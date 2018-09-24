PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A rally at Portland State University has now become an occupation outside the offices of campus police, as students and protesters make demands for disarmament.
It comes after the shooting death of Jason Washington on June 29.
According to witnesses, Washington was breaking up a fight, but was shot when a holstered gun fell off his hip and he tried to pick it up.
The university later identified the officers involved as Shawn McKenzie and James Dewey.
Earlier this month, a Multnomah County grand jury cleared them of any wrongdoing, saying they acted in self-defense or the defense of a third party.
“That was very tough on our family. Very tough. And it’s also tough because you don’t know what goes on behind those closed doors,” Jason’s brother, Andre Washington, told FOX 12.
The transcripts of those proceedings have yet to be released, and Andre said his family was not allowed to attend.
Then, the officers’ body camera video was released.
Watching that, he said, was a wave of emotion.
“It was horrifying,” he added. “I still don’t have all the answers – that still doesn’t give all the answers.”
He attended Monday’s rally-turned-occupation, along with Jason’s wife and daughters.
“Jason was a provider, a protector, a husband, a father, a friend, a veteran and he was our everything,” Jason’s wife, Michelle Washington, told the crowd. “…I will miss him every single day until I see him again in eternity.”
Jason’s daughter, Lexi Washington, also addressed the group.
“All he wanted to do was help people,” she said, in tears. “He did everything right and he was still shot.”
“What kind of dad? The greatest,” Andre added. “What kind of friend? The best. What kind of cousin? The best. He was just a really gregarious, fun guy. Really a go-getter. Really wonderful man. Cared a lot about other people. That’s why he did what he did, that’s why he was there in that moment because he was that kind of guy.”
Protesters say they will occupy the space outside the campus safety building until their demands are met: The immediate disarmament of PSU police officers, the firing of the two officers involved in this case, and a permanent memorial to Washington erected on campus.
A Portland State University spokesperson responded to the rally in a statement Monday, saying:
“Jason Washington's death has had a profound impact on the Portland State community, and the university recognizes the right to participate in peaceful protest. PSU has hired an independent security consulting firm to review campus safety policies and procedures, which will hold a series of public forums in the upcoming weeks on this issue to provide students, faculty, staff and the public opportunities to speak. That review will study all options to protect the campus and make recommendations to President Rahmat Shoureshi and the PSU Board of Trustees. The PSU student government president and campus administrators will also send a message tomorrow to PSU students about the resources available for those searching for support or seeking opportunities to reflect on the topic.”
