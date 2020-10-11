PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several weeks after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a group gathered in downtown Portland to honor her legacy.
The tribute on Saturday took place at Terry Schrunk Plaza and featured musical performances, poetry, dance and prayer.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum was one of the speakers.
She called the event more than just a celebration of Justice Ginsburg's life but also a call to action.
"We're not only grieving her loss, but we are honoring her final wish, and her final wish was that she not be replaced until the next president is installed,” Rosenblum said. “And that's what we're here to talk about because that's very important. Not just because it was her wish, but because of the issues that are coming up and just how critical it is that we make sure that the people get to essentially vote in the next Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Ginsburg's death happened at the height of Oregon's wildfire season which organizers say prevented them from holding a memorial event at the time.
