PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Demonstrators rallied outside Portland city hall to show support for city workers who may strike next week.

Portland city workers plan to strike Feb. 10 unless a deal is reached

Workers are calling for a wage increase. They said the city's most recent offer would leave employees with a 5% wage cut.

Demonstrators said city employees have worked hard on the frontlines of the pandemic and they deserve better pay.

“What they're asking for from the city is very reasonable,” co-chair of Portland Democratic Socialists of America Laura Wadlin said. “A cost-of-living adjustment that reflects inflation, which is incredibly high. We know that what the council has offered them so far has been totally insufficient and really does not match what these workers have given our city.”

Union members are now considering the city's latest offer. If they vote it down, union members say 1,200 workers across 17 bureaus will go on strike on Thursday at 9 a.m.