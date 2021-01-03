WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A restaurant in Woodland defies Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions.
A rally was held there Saturday to support the business owner's choice to reopen fully, without masks or social distancing.
"We feel that the collateral damage with this disease is worse than the disease itself, so a lot of people are suffering. People in this industry have been hit super hard."
Polly Merwin and her husband Brent, own and operate Brock's Bar & Grill together. The couple said the current COVID-19 restrictions have them at a breaking point, so that's why they're fully reopening.
"We've been closed down with these mandates, businesses are closing day by day, and we certainly don't want to be one of them," Polly said.
The Merwin's said their business had been turned upside down with the continually changing restrictions.
"They continue to make mandates and changing the rules, so for a restaurant, it's hard because you have food product, you have alcohol and beer and you don't even know anymore when you order," Polly said. "If you're going to be totally shut down and then you're not able to use that product."
The couple said that everyone needs to make their own choice when it comes to the health risks of being in an indoor space without masks or social distancing.
"It's a personal choice. I think that if you choose to go out, then you've made that choice," Brent said.
"I feel that every American has the right to choose the environment that they're in. If they choose to be in a bar without masks, that's their choice," she said.
The Merwin's know they could face fines or other penalties for reopening but said it's worth it.
"It's a risk I have to take being an American who wants to stand up for what's right. This is not right," Polly said.
