PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Across the country Tuesday rallies were held to call attention to what’s going on at the southern border of the U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security has warned over recent months that facilities there are overwhelmed by the number of people arriving at border crossings.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleena said he warned of overcrowding in border facilities for months.
Monday some lawmakers visited facilities along the US-Mexico border.
Tuesday, DHS released images were released by inspectors who visited facilities in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas where migrant adults and children were being process and detained.
The photos were taken in early-June. The report warns of overcrowding and prolonged detentions tat the facilities needs to be addressed. The report calls the issue “urgent” and conditions at the facilities “dangerous.”
“This is beyond atrocious,” Abigail Vaughan of Portland said. She was one of many who attended a rally in Northeast Portland Tuesday.
“It is our responsibility as fellow humans to stand up and say something, and I wish there was so much more that I could than stand here with a sign,” Vaughan said.
“It makes me ashamed to be an American,” Jane Stackhouse of Portland said. She also attended the rally in the Lloyd District.
“I am just ashamed of our country.” Stackhouse said. “I think we are just acting so wrongly that in another 10-years history is going to say that we were criminal in our behavior and I don’t want to be a part of that.”
Congressman Earl Blumenauer was also at the rally. He did address the crowd saying he opposed the creation of ICE and said the agency needs to start over.
“We need to have an agency that protects our borders and respects humanity,” Blumenauer said.
