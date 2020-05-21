PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local postal workers received some love during a rally at the East Portland Post Office near Southeast 7th Avenue and Yamhill Street.
Organizers say they want to show support for essential workers who put their lives and the lives of their families at risk every day.
They also wanted to raise awareness about other problems those workers face including lack of PPE and the loss of hazard pay.
"We want folks to honor and support and be in solidarity with essential workers as the economy being opened up when in fact when they are still in very hazardous situations. Still struggling with person protective equipment and safe social distancing and disinfecting of their work sites. And they deserve hazard pay in particular not be having their livelihoods stripped away from them by their employers and the government," Organizer Jamie Partridge said.
The rally didn't end there.
Organizers also took the caravan to two Fred Meyer stores to support grocery store workers.
The caravan also stopped by legacy Emanuel Hospital in support of healthcare workers.
