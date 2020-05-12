PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Randall Children's Hospital is investigating a possible case of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is an illness that has been seen in New York City hospitals and may be related to COVID-19 in children.
FOX 12 learned a patient was admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with an illness that mirrors that of the one seen in New York City.
A Chief Medical Officer at Randall's told FOX 12 that they are suspicious that it could be the mystery illness, which has stricken nearly 100 children in the United States, ages three months to 15.
New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington have all reported cases.
There is concern since several children have died from pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and dozens more have been hospitalized with some severe symptoms, which have elements of both Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.
Symptoms include a persistent fever, rash, bright red lips, swollen hands and feet, and abdominal pain.
"What we have seen here is a patient who was really tired with red eyes and very weak due to low blood pressure," said Dr. Opher Nadler, Medical Director for Pediatric Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Nadler is being very cautious and says it may take a few days before they know whether this is the mystery disease, or if it is something else.
He does say there are a number of childhood illnesses that look similar, and right now, they are trying to determine exactly what the child has.
Dr. Nadler believes the family brought the child in right away, which is good. He advises others to do the same if they suspect the illness or any other illness.
