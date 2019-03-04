PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Family and co-workers of Luke Perry are remembering him after the actor died Monday.
Perry, 52, best known for his role on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” suffered a stroke at his home and had been hospitalized since last Wednesday.
A Portland man who acted alongside Perry spoke with FOX 12 Monday about the difficult loss.
Randy Spelling is the brother of Tori Spelling, a former actress on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”
He now works as a life coach in Portland and was almost a teenager when his father, Aaron Spelling, produced “Beverly Hills, 90210” and pushed for Luke Perry to star.
“I was working when I found out,” Randy said. “I was just so shocked and sad.”
Randy even appeared in the show with Perry a few times.
Outside of the show, however, Perry appeared in several sitcoms, including “Will & Grace”, “Spin City”, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Most recently, Perry starred as Fred Andrews on the hit CW series “Riverdale”.
Randy Spelling says Perry’s long Hollywood career is proof that his father was right: Perry was always meant to be a star.
“Him and my father really had a special relationship, and so I met Luke, having my father already adore him, and every time I met him he was just such a gracious, nice, kind-hearted guy,” Randy said. “Kinda like an older big brother.”
Perry was hospitalized the same day FOX announced it would air a six episode reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210” this summer. He was not expected to appear in the show.
Perry’s publicist says the actor passed away Monday morning at a hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by friends and family.
Since his death, Perry’s fans and co-workers have been taking to social media to honor him, many remembering their favorite roles, including actress Molly Ringwald and Donnie Wahlberg.
The creators of ‘Riverdale” released a statement on Twitter, saying Perry was a beloved part of their family and calling him “a true friend to all”.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
