CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Charges including rape and sex abuse have been dismissed for a former Oregon State University football player.
Jordan Pace was arrested and arraigned on charges including first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sex abuse in November 2017. He was 19 years old at the time.
Court documents alleged the abuse occurred in May 2017.
Pace was scheduled to go to trial next week, but the case against him was dismissed Wednesday. Court records filed by the Benton County District Attorney’s Office show the reason for the dismissal was insufficient evidence to justify further prosecution.
The OSU athletics website listed Pace as a member of the football roster for the 2016 season as a cornerback during his freshman year.
The Daily Barometer reports Pace remains a student at OSU.
