YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – It’s a bizarre crime ruffling feathers out of Yamhill County: a rare, black swan was stolen from an animal sanctuary in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The swan, named “Belladonna Winterspell,” was snatched from Enchanted Farm Sanctuary, according to owner Robin Birdsong.
“My dogs started barking and the donkeys started braying and everybody was going crazy,” Birdsong said on Monday. “I heard Bella honking, she was making her alarm sound and I ran out here and I got out here just in time to see a car zoom out of backwards and screech out and peel out down the highway going west.”
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the case.
The farm is a couple miles outside of Newberg off of Highway 240.
Birdsong told FOX 12 she cares for more than 120 animals at her nonprofit. Most of them are coming from backgrounds of abuse and Neglect, Birdsong said.
“They’ve all been through the ringer already and now they’re in their forever home of safety, and that’s why it’s even more upsetting that somebody would come on and take Bella,” Birdsong said.
You might be wondering, who would steal a swan?
“I was really shocked to learn there’s a market for black swans because they are rare, and some are selling online for upwards of $2,000 to $3,000 apiece,” Birdsong said.
As for the thief, Birdsong can only guess it’s the work of someone who follows the farm on social media.
The sanctuary has nearly 35,000 followers on Instagram and roughly 45,000 on Facebook.
“I post about her a lot, so that’s a possibility, on either Facebook or Instagram or my Patreon, someone might have seen her on there and known where she was,” Birdsong said.
The brazen crime is taking a toll.
“I haven’t actually slept for about two nights,” Birdsong said. “I’m really worried about whose hands she’s in because she needs special food and special circumstances.”
“I just hope someone would come forward and turn her in and do the right thing – just do the right thing,” Birdsong added. “Bring her home. This is where she belongs.”
Anyone with information on the case should contact the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Birdsong is raising money to offer a reward for Belladonna’s safe return. The GoFundMe also mentions using some donations to beef up security on the property.
As of Monday night, nearly $2,000 was raised. More information can be found on the GoFundMe account.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.