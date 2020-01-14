PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland bookshop owner is asking for help after someone broke in and got away with thousands of dollars in rare titles.
It happened at Passages Bookshop on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was discovered on the morning of Jan 2.
Owner David Abel tells FOX 12 he arrived at the store to find glass everywhere.
He says the thief pried open the lock on the front door, then smashed three glass cases in the shop and got into a number of others that weren’t locked.
In the end, roughly 100 books, including early 19th century titles, rare art books, first editions, and signed and inscribed titles, were stolen.
“It does seem strange because it won’t be easy to sell them,” Abel said. “And maybe they, whoever stole the books, didn’t realize it would be difficult.”
Abel says the books are worth several thousand dollars, but he’s already notified other local bookshops and buyers so they can be on the lookout in case something suspicious is brought in.
In the meantime, his shop has been closed for the last two weeks so he can clean up the damage and make inventory lists for his insurance company.
He plans to reopen on Thursday.
“The thing that bothers me the most is that it makes me distrustful, it makes me suspicious, and I really resent that,” Abel said.
Abel has compiled a list of the stolen works on the Passages Bookshop website. If you come across something you think could be connected to this case, let Portland Police know.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Is Potland trustworthy?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.